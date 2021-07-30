After lengthy battle with virus, Tennessee lawmaker urges vaccinations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee lawmaker who battled COVID-19 for nearly eight months is encouraging the public to “consider getting vaccinated.”

Republican Rep. David Byrd detailed his struggle with the virus in a lengthy statement Friday, describing how the disease put him in an intensive care unit on a ventilator for 55 days. He says his family began planning his funeral.

The Republican lawmaker says he understands “the concerns of those who are hesitant” to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

Last June, Byrd joined many of the House GOP caucus in approving a resolution that declared the news media “sensationalized the reporting on COVID-19 in the service of political agendas.”

By KIMBERLEE KRUESI, Associated Press

