Lauren Alaina announces 3rd full length album

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Tennessee Valley native Lauren Alaina kept busy during the pandemic releasing a couple of EP’s.

But now she announces her third dull length album is coming out in about a month.

“Sitting Pretty on Top of the World” will release on September 3.

Lauren calls the lead off song, “It Was Me,” the favorite song she has ever written.

She co-wrote 14 of the 15 tracks on the album.

It will include several duets from her EP’s, “Getting Over Him” with Jon Pardi, which is climbing the charts now, “What Do You Think Of?” with Lukas Graham and a remix of “Getting Good” by Trisha Yearwood.

The other dozen songs are all new.