Judge Don Poole announces retirement in 2022

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF)- Judge Poole was first elected in 2006 and was unopposed for re-election for an 8 year term in 2014.

A former Hamilton County Assistant District Attorney, Poole received both his undergraduate and J.D. degrees from the University of Tennessee in 1964 and 1965.

In a written statement Poole said “Now is the time, however, to announce that I will not seek re-election in 2022.”

“I’ve had a lot of tough cases and a lot of tough decisions had to be made. Hopefully I have made the correct decision in cases that I’ve had or at least most of them. I have tried really hard to do that and hopefully I have,” says Judge Don Poole.

He will continued to be the judge in the Janet Hinds case which is scheduled for trial in September.

Hinds is charged in the hit-and run death of a Chattanooga police officer in 2019.