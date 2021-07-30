Hooked On Science – Make a Ring Out of Chips In a Can

SCIENCE SAFETY

PLEASE follow these safety precautions when doing any science experiment.

• ALWAYS have an adult present.

• ALWAYS wear the correct safety gear while doing any experiment.

• NEVER eat or drink anything while doing any experiment.

• REMEMBER experiments may require marbles, small balls, balloons, and other small parts. Those objects could become a CHOKING HAZARD. Adults are to perform those experiments using these objects. Any child can choke or suffocate on uninflated or broken balloons. Keep uninflated or broken balloons away from children.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 Can of Pringles Chips

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Using the chips, create a ring with a diameter of at least 6 inches. Start by developing a simple sketch of your creation to illustrate how you will engineer the ring. Provide evidence of the effects of balanced and unbalanced forces on the ring.

EXPLANATION

As gravity pulls your creation toward the center of Earth, friction, or the resistance between the chips, prevents your creation from collapsing. Balanced forces act on your creation to keep it standing.

Download these instructions here and check the Hooked on Science page for more science experiments.