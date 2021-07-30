Heritage Must Count on Some New Faces to Continue Playoff Streak

Heritage has been to the playoffs for the last five years.

To keep the postseason run going this year, the Generals will have to count on some new faces.

Heritage gets the 30-in-30 spotlight.

Replacing a starting quarterback is never easy, especially one that could sling like Nick Hanson.

But Heritage has found their new trigger man in Kaden Swope.

Said head coach E.K. Slaughter:”I mean I think he’ll be as good a quarterback in the region. I mean he can run it and throw it. He’s a good leader for us. I think he’ll be a player for us.”

Said tight end Bryce Travillian:”Now we have Kaden. He’s a little bit more diverse than Nick was. Nick was more in the pocket. Kaden can get out and move. Yeah, we’ll be better.”

Said Swope:”I just want to win. I’m a big competitor, and I hate to lose.”

If you hate to lose, you must prepare hard to win.

Said Slaughter:”I think teams just have their own personalities. I think they’re still trying to find theirs honestly. There’s so much learning that they have to do right now because we graduated so many starters.”

If the Generals get that leadership, could make for a fun season.

Said Slaughter:”We’ve got some good kids. They’re fun to coach. They’re going to compete, so I think they’ll be fun to watch.”

Said Travillian:”We’re going to keep that underdog mentality the whole season. Like we won’t give up, and we’re not going to lack I don’t think.”

Reporter:”What’s the number one goal for this team this year?”

Said Swope:”I think it’s just have a winning season, and of course beat Ringgold.”

Said Travillian:”We get overlooked. We’re not that bad. I promise. We work hard, so it will be good.”