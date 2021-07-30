Health Dept. warns of Covid cases at Silverdale Summer Camp

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department is warning of a Covid outbreak at the Silverdale Baptist summer camp last weekend.
They have 16 positive cases from the student camp between July 23-July 25.
The cases have not spread to family members at this point.
Health officials urge those who attended the camp and their close contacts to be tested.
The CDC defines a close contact as someone who has been within six feet of you for 15 minutes during a day.
“People who are fully vaccinated do not need to quarantine after contact with someone who had COVID-19 unless they have symptoms, however, fully vaccinated people should get tested 3-5 days after their exposure, even if they do not have symptoms. They should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative.”
Free testing is available at these partnering agencies:
LifeSpring Community Health drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
2507 McCallie Avenue, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Mondays and Fridays from 11AM-1PM
Clínica Médicos drive-thru COVID-19 Testing
1148 E 23rd Street, Chattanooga, TN 37404
Monday – Saturday: 8AM-5PM
Sunday: 1PM-4PM
Appointments are optional. To make an appointment, call 423-206-4530.
Additional COVID-19 testing sites in Hamilton County
A list of additional testing locations can be found on the Health Department’s website here.