Derrick Henry Not Focused on Another 2,000 Yard Rushing Season

Last season Titans running back Derrick Henry became just the 8th man in NFL history to rush for 2,000 yards in a season. Now Henry can go where no man has ever gone before. Back-to-back 2,000 yard rushing seasons.

Reporter:”Do you allow yourself to think about being the first guy ever to rush for back-to-back 2,000 yard seasons?”

Said Henry:”No. I don’t get caught up in that. I just focus on me getting better. I know I say that a lot, but yeah, it’s all I focus on. Just being better everyday. Working. Working hard. Putting in the work. Competing. That’s all you can do.”