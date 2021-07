ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Catoosa County Fire Department is asking for help solving a suspected arson case.

They say a home was intentionally set on School Street in Rossville at 5:30 AM on July 15th.

If you have any information on the fire, please call ire Marshal’s office of Catoosa County Fire Department at 706-861-4194.

Georgia Arson Control offers rewards for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of a suspect.