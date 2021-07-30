Braves Bring Back Outfielder Adam Duvall in Trade With Marlins

ATLANTA (AP) – The Atlanta Braves have bolstered their depleted outfield by acquiring Adam Duvall from the Miami Marlins for catcher Alex Jackson. The 32-year-old Duvall is returning to Atlanta, where he played parts of the last three seasons. The Braves also acquired outfielder Eddie Rosario and cash from Cleveland for infielder Pablo Sandoval. On July 15, Atlanta landed outfielder Joc Pederson in a trade with the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta’s playoff hopes were hurt when it lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury on July 10. Another key outfielder, Marcell Ozuna, is facing domestic violence charges.

