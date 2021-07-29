Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – July 29th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mini Heat Wave Continues For The Rest Of The Work Week!
Fair skies will continue through the morning. Quite warm and muggy again, with lows in the low 70’s.
Hazy sunshine, very hot, and humid for Thursday. Highs will soar into the upper 90’s and the heat index is expected to be between 100-105 during the afternoon and early evening.
Fair, hazy, and muggy again Thursday night with lows only in the low to mid 70’s. Dry through Friday with highs back in the mid to upper 90’s. The heat index will be between 100 & 106.
Mostly sunny, very hot and humid again for Saturday with highs back in the low 90’s with a few stray afternoon storms possible A few more scattered showers and storms will move in for Sunday. Not as hot, with highs dropping into the upper 80’s. A little unsettled to start out next week with highs staying in the 80’s for much of next week.
Make sure to stay thoroughly – and properly – hydrated.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
