Weather Update: Thursday’s Forecast – July 29th, 2021

By
WDEF Weather
-
0
196415

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Mini Heat Wave Continues For The Rest Of The Work Week!

Mostly sunny, very hot and humid again for Saturday with highs back in the low 90’s with a few stray afternoon storms possible  A few more scattered showers and storms will move in for Sunday.  Not as hot, with highs dropping into the upper 80’s.  A little unsettled to start out next week with highs staying in the 80’s for much of next week.

Make sure to stay thoroughly – and properly – hydrated.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search WDEF Weather”. 