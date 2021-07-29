Vols Guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer Go in First Round of NBA Draft

Vols guard Keon Johnson went in the first round of the NBA Draft. He was drafted 21st overall by the L.A. Clippers after the Clippers traded up with the New York Knicks to get the pick. Johnson set the NBA draft combine record this summer with a 48-inch vertical leap.

Vols teammate Jaden Springer went 28th overall to the Philadelphia 76ers The 18-year-old guard averaged 12.5 points in 25 games in his lone season with Tennessee and led the team in 3-point percentage and free throws made. He’ll be a 3-and-D option off the bench, one area of need for the Sixers. The 76ers headed into the second round with maligned All-Star guard Ben Simmons. Simmons, the No. 1 pick of the 2016 draft, has floated in trade proposals ever since the Sixers were eliminated by the Atlanta Hawks in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

The Vols enjoyed two first round NBA draft selections for only the second time in school history.

