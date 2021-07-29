Salvation Army Asking for ‘Beat the Heat’ Donations

Salvation Army is asking for your help to beat the heat this week with donations.

They’re asking for monetary donations so they can buy box fans.

Or, you can donate a box fan to the McCallie location.

They say they need about two hundred more as of now.

The box fans are supplied to vulnerable populations such as the homeless and senior citizens without air conditioning.

Major Mark Smith Area Commander – Salvation Army says, “The extreme heat is dangerous as the extreme cold and people that spend most of their time outside, by necessity need somewhere to go and hydrate and cool down.”

Salvation Army has hydration stations and cooling stations inside at it’s McCallie location.