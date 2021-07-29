Guilty plea in meth case at the Chickamauga Battlefield

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials report a guilty plea for a Georgia man after a stop by a park ranger at the end of the year.

On December 27, the ranger found three people loitering inside the federal park after hours.

- Advertisement -

The officer found 6 ounces of meth, along with scales, baggies, drug paraphernalia and a handgun in the vehicle.

The investigation by park police and the Lookout Mountain Judicial District Attorney’s Office resulted in charges against Jeffery Whitmire.

He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute.

Whitmire will serve ten years in prison with 20 more on probation.

He also owes Georgia $370,150 in fines.