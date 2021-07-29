Erlanger program teams up nurse with first time moms

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Erlanger’s Nurse-Family Partnership was started in December as a way to help first time moms through their pregnancy and up to the child’s second birthday.

News 12’s Danielle Moss talked to officials about how the program has been going.

First time mothers can be enrolled into this income based program and they will be paired with a register nurse who will provide support and information on how to have a healthy pregnancy.

ELIZABETH MORTON/Nurse Supervisor Erlanger’s Nurse-Family Partnership-“we really want to support them. We don’t make goals for them. We help them to make goals and then we support them to reach those goals. We also connect them to community resources so if they need food resources, housing resources, or whatever that is, legak resources, we connect that mom to different resources and community organizations that we partner with to help them reach whatever their goals are.”

From feeding schedules to job training—the program is in place for these mothers to succeed.

Registered nurses go to the mothers home to provide support in many different ways.

The Nurse-Family Partnership is currently helping their first twin mom.

But they hope to reach more mothers and eventually moms that are outside of Hamilton County.

“Right now, we have about 30 clients in our program. But, we are building to the capacity of about 200 by the time our four year is up with the grant. So, we are really excited and we really plan that in the future, we can get the grant again and continue to expand into outlying counties and support even more moms.”

To participate—you must be a first time mom and 28 weeks pregnant or less—meet income requirements and live in an area where the program is available.

“Erlanger Nurse-Family Partnership wants first time moms to have a healthy pregnancy and a happy baby. In Chattanooga, Danielle Moss News 12 Now.”