Copper theft arrests in Bradley County

CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Bradley County Sheriff’s Office has made two arrests in the case of some stolen copper wires and pipe.

The thefts happened at four construction sites across the northeastern part of the county on Tuesday.

Detectives arrested Frances Louise Clark and Rick Darren Sayles the next day.

They face charges of Theft over $10,000, Vandalism over $10,000 and Aggravated Criminal Trespass. Sayles got an additional drug charge for an outstanding warrant in Knox

County.

The Sheriff says the thieves also caused several thousand dollars worth of damage at the sites getting to the copper.