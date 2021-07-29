Chattanooga suspends recycling over truck operator shortage

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The City of Chattanooga announces they are suspending their curbside recycling program due to a driver shortage.

Officials say the truck operator shortage is getting worse.

They have 32 open CDL driving positions now.

So beginning Friday, the city will stop picking up recycling containers until they get enough drivers. You can still drop them off yourself at a Recycle Center.

You can keep your recycling containers for when service resumes or call 311 to have them picked up. NOTE: You cannot use the blue containers as another garbage can.

Instead, they are keeping the drives they do have to continue garbage pickup.

But they do warn that garbage and brush pick-ups could be affected, too if the shortage gets worse.

“Retirements, resignations, and sickness due to COVID-19 could play a role in continued service disruptions. ”

If you would like to apply for a driver job, you can apply at agency.governmentjobs.com/chattanooga and browse open positions.

City Recycle Centers:

5955 Brainerd Road

1250 E. 3rd Street

3189 Cummings Hwy

8004 Batters Place Road

4504 N. Access Road

Hours of Operation

Monday-Friday 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.