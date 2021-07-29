CFD trains for rope rescues in Greenway Farms after multiple rescue calls on the property

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – After recently responding to multiple rescues here at the greenway farms, chattanooga firefighters found it fitting to not only brush up on their rope rescue skills but also become more familiar with the location.

Over the past few months, several rescue calls have come from the Greenway Farms property.

- Advertisement -

“We have had several incidents up here previously where we have had people injured on the trails or bluffs,” says Special Operations Chief Daniel Hague, Chattanooga Fire Department.

For the first time since the pandemic, the Chattanooga Fire Department has finally been able to train for this kind of rope rescue—- and it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Started using this wildlife area to train in because we know we will be back to get these folks,” says Captain David Tallant, CFD Special Operations.

“This gives people the opportunity to do a training session in a controlled area where they can get practice – prior to coming out for a real incident,” says Chief Hague.

UTC students who frequent the rock quarry say they believe alcohol is the reason behind so many bluff jumpers getting hurt.

“People just drink and act stupid – even though there is no alcohol allowed down there, i think people uust get drunk down there and have fun. It’s a quarry so obviously people are jumping off of the cliffs but not being safe about it at all.People need to be aware this is nature and nature rules all,” says Jolie Gauvain, UTC Student.

The fire department is always here to help but it’s important to remember that it’s not just your life you may be risking.

“Everytime we go out there it does risk those first responders’ lives trying to rescue those people. They are extremely labor intensive events. It takes a lot of staffing to be able to put someone in a stokes basket and out of those woods in a safe manner. Our folks are trained to do that but it’s becoming a hindrance and a little too frequent that it’s happening,” Chief Phil Hyman, Chattanooga Fire Department.

Firefighters are asking Chattanoogans to be more aware of their surroundings when enjoying the beautiful greenway farms.