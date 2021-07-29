Baylor Hopes Added Depth Delivers Added Wins

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
9

Baylor always has talent, and this year they have that extra ingredient.
Depth. Head coach Phil Massey says the Red Raiders have depth at all positions.
Let’s dive into the Baylor 30-in-30 preview.

Going 4-4 last year with an opening round playoff loss, that’s a season Baylor would like to punt.
Said linebacker Dacorian Jones-Montgomery:”Tired of losing in that first round. We’ve got to get out of that bad habit.”
Said quarterback Cooper Wick:”I mean we’ve had two really good teams that past two years, but we haven’t really done much with it. We’re really just out to prove to everyone that this is the year that we’re going to come out swinging.”
Come out swinging and hold nothing back.
Head coach Phil Massey would love to see that.
Said Massey:”You know we hope to be aggressive, and we’ll play hard, and we’ll be physical because that’s what I like. I like a physical brand of football. Want us to respect all, but fear none.”
Sounds like the defense has no fear.
Said Jones-Montgomery:”Honestly right now our defense is pretty nuts.”
To make the scoreboard go nuts, Baylor will turn to Cooper Wick at quarterback.
Said Massey:”I mean Cooper Wick has been waiting. He has been patient. He knows our offense, and so it’s going to be his job to lose.”
Said Wick:”This year I think we’ll open up the passing game more. We have the best receivers we’ve had in a couple of years. I mean it’s the perfect year to do it.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleVols Guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer Go in First Round of NBA Draft
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.