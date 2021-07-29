Baylor Hopes Added Depth Delivers Added Wins

Baylor always has talent, and this year they have that extra ingredient.

Depth. Head coach Phil Massey says the Red Raiders have depth at all positions.

Let’s dive into the Baylor 30-in-30 preview.

Going 4-4 last year with an opening round playoff loss, that’s a season Baylor would like to punt.

Said linebacker Dacorian Jones-Montgomery:”Tired of losing in that first round. We’ve got to get out of that bad habit.”

Said quarterback Cooper Wick:”I mean we’ve had two really good teams that past two years, but we haven’t really done much with it. We’re really just out to prove to everyone that this is the year that we’re going to come out swinging.”

Come out swinging and hold nothing back.

Head coach Phil Massey would love to see that.

Said Massey:”You know we hope to be aggressive, and we’ll play hard, and we’ll be physical because that’s what I like. I like a physical brand of football. Want us to respect all, but fear none.”

Sounds like the defense has no fear.

Said Jones-Montgomery:”Honestly right now our defense is pretty nuts.”

To make the scoreboard go nuts, Baylor will turn to Cooper Wick at quarterback.

Said Massey:”I mean Cooper Wick has been waiting. He has been patient. He knows our offense, and so it’s going to be his job to lose.”

Said Wick:”This year I think we’ll open up the passing game more. We have the best receivers we’ve had in a couple of years. I mean it’s the perfect year to do it.”