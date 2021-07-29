Austin Riley Homers Against the Mets Again in Braves 6-3 Victory

NEW YORK (AP) – Austin Riley concluded his big week at Citi Field by hitting a two-run homer and finishing with three RBIs, and the Atlanta Braves inched closer to the NL East-leading New York Mets with a 6-3 victory. The Braves won three games in the unusual four-day, five-game series in New York to move within four games of the Mets. Riley made it 2-0 in the fourth when he took Taijuan Walker deep to left-center. He added an RBI single in the fifth. Riley had four homers and seven RBIs in the last three games of the series. Pete Alonso hit a long homer for the Mets.

