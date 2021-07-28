Titans Open Training Camp Hoping to Avoid COVID Issues

The Titans opened training camp Wednesday with new receiver Julio Jones wearing a waffle house logo on his shoes because just like the famous eatery, Julio is always open. Sounds like Julio is ready to go. Let’s hope it holds that way for the team as well, since they have to deal with COVID once again this season.

Now that training camp is underway for the Titans players, family has to take a back seat to football.

Said defensive back Elijah Molden:”I told my mom. I told her there’s two or three days throughout the week that I will Facetime her. She wants to call me every day. Two hours a day. So I gave her a two or three day limit. She took that hard.”

Speaking of face time, you might not see the faces of a few players on the field as the team navigates COVID protocols and vaccinations.

Said general manager Jon Robinson:”Some new protocols came out last night. You’ll see some players during stretch period wearing masks. I know everybody is looking for the (vaccine) percentage number, and where you are at. I’m proud to say that we are at 90 percent, and I think that’s a good indication of what we feel about the vaccine as an organization.”

Said head coach Mike Vrabel:”All of our coaches realize that will be working with the players have been fully vaccinated yeah.”

Vrabel hopes the Titans avoid a COVID out-break because if an NFL team has to forfeit a game due to COVID, then the players will not get paid.

Said Vrabel:”Those are things that we would deal with whatever came up with the expanded practice squad and the roster.”

Protocols aside, offensive lineman Roger Saffold is excited by the team’s offensive potential, especially with the addition of Julio Jones.

Said Saffold:”You see a lot of people talking about we got A.J. (Brown), Julio, Derrick (Henry). We got (Ryan) Tannehill too. I mean ‘Tanne-thrill’ is pretty freaking awesome. I love the direction this team is going. I know having a player like Julio out there might make the box a little less for us, which is kind of nice. Don’t have to worry about the unblocked guy making the tackle. I’m sure that Derrick loves that as well.”