More To The Story: Karate Kid from Rossville

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – There’s a young girl from Rossville who is “tearing up” the world of karate!

And it’s hard to believe what she’s accomplished in such a short amount of time.

Can you say champion??!!

News 12’s Dave Staley has the “skinny” in tonight’s edition of More To The Story With Staley!.

That’s worth a thumbs up allrighty!! And friends, if I were you, I would not mess around with this young lady.

Kaylee Anderson has only truly been active in the world of martial arts for one year. One. How has she fared??

Well, ‘lemme’ put it to you this way: it took Kaylee, her dad and three other students at the karate studio in Dalton about 20 minutes to line up all of the hardware she’s accumulated over the past 12 months. Staggering!!!

DAVE STALEY, NEWS 12 NOW;

“Kaylee has already won more awards than most of us could ever dream about. But the thing is: Kaylee is only ten years old”

Kaylee trains with many other students. Some are champions as well. For Kaylee, her father Allen is her coach. Allen has spent a lifetime in martial arts. He knew what he saw……when he saw it!!

ALLEN ANDERSON, COACH/FATHER;

“Right away, I could see it. I knew. I’ve seen thousand’s of kids come thru martial arts. There’s a lot of talent in this lady!”

Talent for sure. Kaylee is a regional champ, a national champ and a world champ. Ranked number one in several listings.

This past year has been one of training, travel and competitions. And there’s many more to come……all In the midst of the pandemic.

Allen says it’s a delicate balance being a coach and father at the same time. But he says it’s very rewarding.

“It’s tough with the traveling, all the tournaments, it’s tough. But as a parent, I’m extremely proud.”

Kayle says she loves what she’s doing. But listen: she has even bigger goals!!!

KAYLEE ANDERSON, KARATE CHAMPION;

“I love the sport. But I actually want to be in the movies some day. I would like to be an actress. Yes!!”

So there you have it! A champion at ten. Undoubtedly, much more to come. And maybe, just maybe…..the “Silver Screen!”

Dave Staley, News 12 Now