Pfizer data suggests that third dose protects against Delta Variant

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Pfizer says it has promising data about its COVID-19 Vaccine Booster.

Using data that has not been published or peer reviewed just yet, Pfizer announced this morning that their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine could protect against the Delta Variant. However, one local pharmacist suggests that people do not try to get a third dose before it has been approved for emergency authorization.

- Advertisement -

Pharmacist Jacob Standifer, with Access Family Pharmacy says, “At this point and time, we don’t have enough information to say if we need it or not. So, it may just increase the risk of side effects and not offer any more protection. At this point, the CDC is not recommending it. So, we don’t need them.”

Pfizer’s researchers say that a third dose could protect against the Delta Variant.

Studies show antibody levels in people ages 18 to 55 are five times higher after the third shot.

The same study showed that antibodies of those ages 65 to 85 are 11 times higher.

Even though a third shot has not been approved for emergency use, Dr. Jay Sizemore says that it could be on the horizon.

“Likely we’ll see it in the immunocompromised patients first, that’s the specific population that they were talking about last week. But, eventually, we may see it for the general population as well”, adds Dr. Sizemore.

Pfizer plans to ask for Emergency use authorization for their vaccine for ages 5 to 11 years old, in the fall. Right now, it’s only approved for those ages 12 and above.