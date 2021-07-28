New Tyner Coach Scott Chandler Looks to Keep Ram Train Rolling

You can usually count on Tyner as being one of the top teams in Chattanooga every fall. But now the Rams will fight to stay on top with a new head coach.

Tyner gets the 30-in-30 spotlight.

For the first time in 30 years, Wayne Turner will not be on the Rams sidelines.

Said running back Ben Blackburn:”We all love him. We all miss him. He’s the GOAT. No matter what we’re still going to be the Tyner Rams. We’ve just got to do what we’ve got to do.”

Ooltewah’s Scott Chandler is now conducting the Ram Train.

Said Chandler:”I told Coach Turner. I saw him the other day. I told him. Two things I knew when I took this job. I wasn’t going to have to worry about how they act, and I didn’t have to worry about them playing hard just because that’s what he expected from them, so that has held true.”

Chandler stepped in and spruced up the Tyner bleachers and locker room.

Said Chandler:”Fortunately for us, we got the paint from the county, so it was just labor by the coaches basically. I think that went a long way in morale.”

Said running back Javell Woodruff:”It kind of shows that he’s trying to make a difference. Trying to be more uplifting.”

The Rams record needs a little uplifting after they went 4-5 last year.

Said Chandler:”And hey, we talked about them being down. How would you like a down year and make the playoffs and not get to the second round. Right? That’s a bad year.”

For a good year, you need a good quarterback.

Chandler hopes Josh Jackson fits the bill.

Said Chandler:”He was actually on the team last year, and I think he broke his thumb, and he wasn’t going to play. We were teasing him down in the locker room and giving him a hard time. He kind of got mad and picked up a ball and threw it, and we said, you’ve got to play now.”