Mom to Mom – Sponge Water Bombs

Here’s a cool and refreshing replacement for those water balloons. It’s summertime and those kids really love to play outside with those water balloons. The problem is they’re expensive, messy, and it’s hard to fill.

So, this replacement that we have for you is the opposite of all those things. It’s cheap and it’s wonderful, and they are Sponge Water Bombs. The reason why is because it’s sponges and they look like little balloons that you just throw at one another.

Here’s how you make them. I bought eight sponges so I can cut them up and make these Sponge Water Bombs. Take one sponge and cut it into six pieces, individual. Just cut along each edge and make six of them.

You can pair them with different colors if you want to, kind of like what I did, and then you line them all up into six pieces and then layer it with another six. And then you’re going to take a rubber band or string, whatever works best for you, and then bind them all together.

Now you’re ready to play with your nice little Sponge Water Bombs. You just get a bucket of water. You can get one for each kid or just one for them to grab out of it, throw these in there, send your kiddos outside and let them have at it.

The thing is, is they’ll never run out of these puppies. They might run out of water though. Moms, we hope your kids enjoy this lovely summer activity.

