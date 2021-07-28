UPDATE: Missing Catoosa County Man’s Body Found

UPDATE: A missing person cold case has been solved following the identification of human remains by Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office.

The body of Noah Brandon Davis was found in a remote area close to Battlefield Parkway on October 18, 2019.

- Advertisement -

Due to COVID-19, there were delays in the investigation.

Nearly seven years after his disappearance, Noah’s family is finally able to know his fate.

Davis was originally reported missing August 15th back in 2014.

Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk said in a press release, “I thank our investigators and dozens of law enforcement officers with partnering agencies for their tireless efforts to bring some closure to this challenging case…Together we have pursued countless leads, conducted interviews with 41 people, searched thousands of acres in northwest Georgia and southeast Tennessee and spent more than 100,000 hours working this investigation day and night.”

Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says their investigators followed numerous leads throughout the years including searches with K-9 units of Catoosa County, Walker County, Chickamauga National Park, Dade County, Hamilton County Tennessee, Marion County Tennessee, and Sequatchie County Tennessee, but none turned out to be substantial.

The Sheriff’s Office says due to the lack of evidence on the body and at the scene, the cause of death is still undetermined.

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – A Catoosa County family is desperately trying to find out what happened to a loved one who disappeared a year and a half ago.

Noah Brandon Davis was last seen in Ringgold June 20, 2014.

After dropping off his Mother at the hospital, he disappeared.

His brother says Noah had some addiction problems in the past.

But he had seemed to be better at the time.

Family members say his Mother is dying, so time is running out to find out what happened to him.

If you know what happened to Noah Brandon Davis, contact the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 706-935-2424.

For more information, click here: http://www.facebook.com/WhereIsNoahDavis