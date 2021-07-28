Mets Edge Atlanta 2-1 on Pinch Hit Homer From Brandon Drury

NEW YORK (AP) – Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth to preserve the New York Mets’ 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves. The first-place Mets have maintained their five-game lead on the third-place Braves in the NL East by splitting the first four games of the five-game series. Drury, batting for reliever Trevor May, hit Max Fried’s 1-0 pitch well into the left field seats for his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season, tying him for the major league lead with the Braves’ Pablo Sandoval.

