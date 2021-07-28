Lodge Cast Iron reacts to fine over worker death

SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tennessee (WDEF) – Lodge Cast Iron of Marion county has been fined more than six thousand dollars following the investigation into the death of an employee at it’s New Home Plant.

Volunteer firefighter Lt. Scott Moreland who worked for Lodge, died in a fork lift accident back on March 9th.

The company issued a statement today pointing out that it cooperated fully with TOSHA in the investigation:

“Yesterday, we received the final TOSHA report in response to the tragic, accidental death of valued team member Scott Moreland in March of this year,” said Mike Otterman, President and CEO, Lodge Cast Iron. “We worked with TOSHA hand in hand from the moment the investigation began and we quickly abated the Other Than Serious citations included in the report, none of which were deemed the cause of the tragic event. Our first and primary concern remains with Scott’s family.”

Lodge addresses matters of employee safety with the utmost seriousness and all elements of the TOSHA report were resolved immediately upon receipt. Lodge remains committed to the health and safety of all employees.