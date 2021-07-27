White Oak Bicycle Co-Op receives special grant

RED BANK, Tennessee (WDEF)-White Oak Bicycle Cooperative in Red Bank is one of eight organizations nationwide selected for a grant.

The Trust for Public Land announced that White Oak co-op was selected to receive a grant from TPL’s Equitable Communities Fund.

The $10,000 grant will allow the nonprofit White Oak Bicycle Co-Op to purchase equipment and increase its ability to make bicycles available to everyone.

The grant will be used to help purchase a trailer to transport equipment ranging from bikes to work tables to events.