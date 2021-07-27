Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – July 27th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heat Wave Ahead for The Rest Of The Work Week!



Mostly sunny, very hot and humid again for Friday with highs back in he mid to upper 90’s. A few more scattered showers and storms for the upcoming week. Not as hot with highs dropping into the upper 80’s for Sunday and the beginning of next week.

