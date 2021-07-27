Weather Update: Tuesday Night’s Forecast – July 27th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Heat Wave Ahead for The Rest Of The Work Week!
Any spotty showers will diminish through the night time. Quite warm and muggy overnight with lows only 72-74. Some patchy fog possible by morning.
More sunshine, very hot, and humid or the mid-week. Dry through Thursday with highs back in the mid to upper 90’s. The heat index will be over 100 for the afternoons!
Mostly sunny, very hot and humid again for Friday with highs back in he mid to upper 90’s. A few more scattered showers and storms for the upcoming week. Not as hot with highs dropping into the upper 80’s for Sunday and the beginning of next week.
Make sure to stay thoroughly – and properly – hydrated.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
