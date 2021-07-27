Two suspects dead after chase in Whitfield County

TUNNEL HILL, Georgia (WDEF) – The Sheriff of Whitfield County releases information on a deadly police chase Monday afternoon.

The Narcotics Unit was trying to stop Kaleb Brown, who they believed was distributing meth, was armed and had an outstanding felony warrant for Aggravated Assault in Tennessee.

With the assistance of Tunnel Hill Police, they tried to pull his vehicle over around 3PM.

Instead, he fled.

But at Highway 41 and Shugart Road, Brown lost control of the vehicle at a high rate of speed.

A Georgia State Patrol reports says he hit four vehicles trying to pass them before rear ending a tractor trailer.

Both 26 year old Brown and his passenger, 27 year old Christy Leigh Lawing from Crandall, were killed.