Titans Look to Work on Third Down Defense in Training Camp

Titans coach Mike Vrabel met with the media Tuesday, one day before Tennessee opens training camp. No doubt the Titans defense needs plenty of training before the season kicks off.

Last year third down defense was a huge problem? How big was it? The Titans had the worst third down defense in the NFL as opponent converted over 50-percent of the time on third down. Vrabel tried to put the coaching spin on it, but he knows improvement is needed.

- Advertisement -

Vrabel:”I don’t think it was just miserable. There were a lot of good snaps in there, and then unfortunately when you play bad third down defense, you’re just giving them more opportunities. We know that with more opportunities come more production. That’s something we hit hard in the off-season.”