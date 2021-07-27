Titans Look to Work on Third Down Defense in Training Camp

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
8

Titans coach Mike Vrabel met with the media Tuesday, one day before Tennessee opens training camp. No doubt the Titans defense needs plenty of training before the season kicks off.

Last year third down defense was a huge problem? How big was it? The Titans had the worst third down defense in the NFL as opponent converted over 50-percent of the time on third down. Vrabel tried to put the coaching spin on it, but he knows improvement is needed.

Vrabel:”I don’t think it was just miserable. There were a lot of good snaps in there, and then unfortunately when you play bad third down defense, you’re just giving them more opportunities. We know that with more opportunities come more production. That’s something we hit hard in the off-season.”

mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.