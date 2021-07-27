Running Back Mike Davis Eager to Play For Hometown Atlanta Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Mike Davis is eager to open his first training camp with his hometown Atlanta Falcons. Davis was one of the first players to report. He was a top backup running back for the Carolina Panthers last season and rushed for 642 yards while making 12 starts as a fill-in for the injured Christian McCaffrey. Now Davis has an opportunity to open this season as Atlanta’s starter. The need to develop a running game ranks as a top priority for first-year coach Arthur Smith. He directed a productive ground game at Tennessee, led by 2020 and 2019 NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)