Running Back Mike Davis Eager to Play For Hometown Atlanta Falcons

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
36

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Mike Davis is eager to open his first training camp with his hometown Atlanta Falcons. Davis was one of the first players to report. He was a top backup running back for the Carolina Panthers last season and rushed for 642 yards while making 12 starts as a fill-in for the injured Christian McCaffrey. Now Davis has an opportunity to open this season as Atlanta’s starter. The need to develop a running game ranks as a top priority for first-year coach Arthur Smith. He directed a productive ground game at Tennessee, led by 2020 and 2019 NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry.

