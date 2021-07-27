Potential Excites Ringgold Tigers

Ringgold posted a .500 record last year, but the Tigers believe they can be much more than a middle of the pack team this fall. Ringgold enjoys the 30-in-30 spotlight.

Nothing gives a coach confidence like returning 22 seniors, who are hungry for success.

Said head coach Robert Akins:”Because of the way they have worked in the weight room and because of the gains they’ve made, I think they’re a gritty bunch of kids, who aren’t going to let things that happened last year happen this year.”

Reporter:”How dangerous does that make this team?”

Said quarterback Mason Parker:”Pretty dangerous. I feel like we can win region this year.”

Coach Akins believes this team can do more than win the region.

Said Akins:”We had a team that went to the final four in 2015, and I compare this team to that team. I think they’re a lot like that team. I think that if that leadership come through, I think we have the potential to be really good.”

Said receiver Kyle White:”Like last year I feel like everybody was playing timid and scared, and like now, we just got out there and just be like not afraid to make plays. Just go out there and just ball.”

And the Tigers have a baller at quarterback in Mason Parker..

Said Akins:”He’s phenomenal, and he’s a great athlete. Plays short stop on our baseball team. He’s just calm and cool under pressure.”

Having a veteran quarterback like Mason Parker should help the Tigers win those close games.

Said Akins:”We’ve got to finish. We lost two games in the last two minutes where we should have been 7-3 instead of 5-5.”

Said White:”Like we know we’re good. We’ve just got to prove it.”