Potential Excites Ringgold Tigers

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
7

Ringgold posted a .500 record last year, but the Tigers believe they can be much more than a middle of the pack team this fall. Ringgold enjoys the 30-in-30 spotlight.

Nothing gives a coach confidence like returning 22 seniors, who are hungry for success.
Said head coach Robert Akins:”Because of the way they have worked in the weight room and because of the gains they’ve made, I think they’re a gritty bunch of kids, who aren’t going to let things that happened last year happen this year.”
Reporter:”How dangerous does that make this team?”
Said quarterback Mason Parker:”Pretty dangerous. I feel like we can win region this year.”
Coach Akins believes this team can do more than win the region.
Said Akins:”We had a team that went to the final four in 2015, and I compare this team to that team. I think they’re a lot like that team. I think that if that leadership come through, I think we have the potential to be really good.”
Said receiver Kyle White:”Like last year I feel like everybody was playing timid and scared, and like now, we just got out there and just be like not afraid to make plays. Just go out there and just ball.”
And the Tigers have a baller at quarterback in Mason Parker..
Said Akins:”He’s phenomenal, and he’s a great athlete. Plays short stop on our baseball team. He’s just calm and cool under pressure.”
Having a veteran quarterback like Mason Parker should help the Tigers win those close games.
Said Akins:”We’ve got to finish. We lost two games in the last two minutes where we should have been 7-3 instead of 5-5.”
Said White:”Like we know we’re good. We’ve just got to prove it.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleAustin Riley With Career High Six RBI’s as Atlanta Beats the Mets 12-5
Next article13-Year-Old Alexander Persinger Wins World Kickboxing Title Belt
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.