The Lantern at Morning Pointe Reopens After Near Tornado Destruction

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A local residential home for seniors with Alzheimer’s took a devastating hit by a tornado in April of 2020.

This week they are back open, and better than ever.

“As you look back at Easter night in 2020 when the devastating tornado hit Chattanooga, Morning Pointe Senior Living and The Lantern took direct hits. By the grace of God, 130 seniors were spared and we had no injuries, but devastation. This week, we are celebrating the rebuilding of The Lantern Alzheimer’s facility here in Chattanooga. And it’s a miracle come true,” says Greg Vital, President of Morning Pointe Senior Living.

The Lantern is the only residential home of its kind in the region, providing state-of-the-art living facilities for seniors with Alzheimer’s.

Equipped with a calming room and lifestyle rooms, the rebuilt residence can host 59 seniors.

“This building before the tornado was a premier building but now that we have rebuilt, it is even more so. State of the art amenities. The clinical care is top notch,” says Alisha Landes, Executive Director of The Lantern.

Over a year later, there are still remnants of the devastating storm.

Bulldozers and tarps pepper the surrounding neighborhoods trying to rebuild.

But it’s evident the staff at The Lantern played a crucial role in saving dozens of life that fateful night.

“To see one building at 60 percent destruction and the other building at 80 percent destruction and no loss of life was a miracle on behalf of all our staff and associates that worked together that were heroes that night and protected all our residents,” Vital says.