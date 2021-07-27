Habitat for Humanity has its first EPB Zero Energy home

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-Families in need now have access to affordable and energy-efficient homes through the work of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, EPB, and green|spaces Chattanooga.

“Were we came from it was kind of, wasn’t stable for my kids with mold growing in the walls and stuff,” said new homeowner Tempestt Jordan.

Jordan’s home is the first Habitat for Humanity house to use the EPB Zero Energy Guide, developed by EPB in partnership with Habitat and green|spaces Chattanooga.

They were already building high-performance So it really just took raising the bar a little bit and then adding the renewable energy component from solar share to get a zero,” said Green|spaces Executive Director Michael Walton.

Typically anywhere from 50 to 80% less energy than a typical home. When energy it does consume is offset by solar or alternative forms of generation,” said Director Of energy and environmental solutions, Elizabeth Hammitt.

Christensen said although the house does cost about 5% more than a typical habitat house the energy costs will offset it in just a few years.

“Their utility bills might be in the $30-40 a month range. If you think about the need for affordable housing need, especially here in Chattanooga. You can put someone in a nicer home for less money. It’s really a win-win,” said Christensen.

“Their bills were way higher than mine because I have two kids and the little one likes the light so I was thinking my bill was going to be extra high and I got it I was like that’s still in my price range,” said Jordan.

Jordan said the house is a blessing but, a lot of work on her end went into being eligible for this first-of-its-kind home.

The sweat equity process is where they actually help contribute to the build of other people’s homes and then to their own home,” said Christensen.

“Once I got to mine and put the sweat and blood in you really appreciate every moment of it. So I did enjoy every moment of that,” said Jordan.