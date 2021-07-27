Erlanger officials step up and donate blood

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn (WDEF) – Currently we are in the middle of a nationwide blood shortage.

So, Erlanger Officials are stepping up by donating blood.

Officials say the Pandemic and summer are to blame for less people coming in to donate.

Blood assurance is the sole supplier for our area hospitals and is in desperate need of blood donors.

“With us having LifeForce and needing blood on the helicopter – The quicker those patients can get the blood the better off they are suited and better off the care will be. There have been days where I’ll get a text from Blood Assurance saying there is less than a one day blood supply and that clearly affects our patients, our trauma center, and children’s hospital,” says Rob Maloney, Chief Operating Officer at Erlanger.

Blood assurance is offering daily gifts and giveaways to those who volunteer to donate blood.