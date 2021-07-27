District 9 school board candidates hold public forum

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – On Tuesday night, candidates for the Hamilton County District 9 school board seat had a chance to answer questions directly from the community.

At the forefront was how to navigate the upcoming school year, especially as the Delta variant continues to spread.

“We’ve got a lot of catching up to go, we can’t be naive and think that some of our kids have not fallen far, far behind,” said candidate Kenny Lawson.

“The first and foremost is the recovery of learning lost during the pandemic,” added Gary Kuehn.

Each candidate was given two minutes to answer questions that were submitted in advance by constituents.

Among some of the other questions asked was whether the candidates would support separating city and county schools.

“We don’t need to say that’s an old city school, that’s an old county school. We need to work together. We need to work together regardless if you’re district 1 or district 4 or district 9, we need all to work together,” said Pam Womack.

Other topics discussed included open enrollment and the qualifications for the next Hamilton County superintendent.

There are currently eight candidates in the race to replace Steve Highlander, who was appointed to the Hamilton County Commission on June 9th.