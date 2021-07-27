City of Chattanooga closes all Community Centers after summer camp ends Friday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- There were 122 new cases of COVID-19 today in Hamilton County.

Monday, Chattanooga Mayor Tim Kelly closed two more Community Centers for cleaning because of confirmed COVID-19 Cases.

Today, the city made an announcement that all Chattanooga Community Centers will remain closed after summer camps are complete on Friday.

Chattanooga’s director of community health, Dr. Mary Lambert says that adults are not the only ones that are getting sick at the summer camps.

“Since Memorial Day weekend, a major holiday, and 4th of July, we put individuals in the community who are not eligible for the vaccination and then a low percentage of the population, in general, who are not vaccinated yet and are still trying to make that decision. This is what we see.”

Mayor Kelly says that Tyner, Brainerd and Shepherd Hills Community Centers will open temporarily on Tuesday, August third because of the District 29 election.

But, they will close immediately after the election.

In a press release, Mayor Kelly’s office says that parks, pools and outdoor spaces will remain open.

But, they may close as well if the current outbreak continues to worsen.

News 12 asked Dr. Lambert what do Chattanoogans need to do to make sure, or to stop the spread so that we don’t see more things in the city close down?

Lambert says, “First thing is to really consider getting that vaccination, get the information that you need so that you can make the decision to get that vaccination. The second thing is to remember all of the things that we did before we had a vaccination.”

Dr. Lambert adds that it is important to continue to sanitize, social distance and wash your hands.

There are several vaccination events around the county and the city.

Neighborhood residents can conveniently access free, walk-in vaccine clinics (while supplies last) at the City’s community centers on the following dates: