Weather Update: Monday’s Forecast – July 26th, 2021

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Really Feeling Like Summer This Week – Especially Starting Tomorrow.
Spotty rain and storm chances will continue into the start of the week with highs nearing 90 all the way throughTuesday.
Rain chances decrease Wednesday, but the heat will start to turn up with highs near 96 and 97 for Thursday with heat index values over 100 likely.
Highs in the mid 90’s remain into Friday.
Make sure to stay thoroughly – and properly – hydrated.
91 & 71 are our seasonal highs and lows.
