UTC financial aid post pandemic

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)-The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga students who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic will receive aid from the school.

UTC is providing financial aid this fall to students in need.

Assistant Dean of Students Brett Fuchs said the university has $13 million from the CARES act set aside for financial aid for the fall of 2021 semester.

He said this helps offset the cost of tuition and avoid more student debt.

That student debt if she was an ever-growing one. It’s an issue across the country. We pride ourselves at UTC on being a fairly low-cost institution comparatively but certainly, it’s still not cheap. There are many things to encounter,” said Fuchs.

Fuchs said hundreds of students have taken advantage of this program since the start of the Fall of 2020.