Third & Fourth Recreation Center shutting down after Covid case

UPDATE:

Later on Monday after, Mayor Kelly added a fourth community center to the closing list.

Carver Community Center in East Chattanooga will be shut down for cleaning after another Covid case.

__________

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga’s Mayor has shut down a third Recreation Center over a Covid case.

The East Chattanooga Community Center will be temporarily closed for cleaning.

Summer Camp, which was already ending this week, will not resume.

Ironically, the Center hosted a Covid vaccination event just last week.

Last week, the Mayor ordered the Washington Hills and France B. Wyatt Centers closed after their own Covid cases.

Chattanooga director of community of health, Dr. Mary Lambert, will decide on when each of the centers will reopen.

“With three community centers now closed due to outbreaks of this virus, I would urge every Chattanooga resident to safeguard your health and prevent potential hospitalization — or worse — by getting vaccinated as soon as possible,” said Dr. Lambert.

“The latest variant of this virus is especially dangerous to people of all ages and particularly transmissible, and I urge every resident to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.”