TECH BYTE: Turn Your Phone Into A Walkie-Talkie

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — If you’ve ever wanted to use a walkie-talkie, you no longer have to have a separate device for it.

Now all you need is your smartphone.

- Advertisement -

Walkie-talkies aren’t just for kids.

Sometimes texting or making a phone call takes too long. That’s when walkie-talkies can get the job done.

But not everyone wants to carry an extra device around to better communicate with people nearby. There are apps for that.

Frontline workers can especially take advantage of push-to-talk walkie-talkie apps, like the one used for Microsoft Teams.

It’s been around for Android users for a while. Now, Microsoft’s made it available to Apple users.

Microsoft says it turns “employee- or company-owned iOS and Android smartphones and tablets into a walkie-talkie,” and “lowers costs for IT.”

And that frequency static often heard on analog devices? Microsoft adds, you won’t hear that either.

You also won’t have to worry about crosstalk or eavesdropping from outsiders.

All you need is WiFi or cellular Internet connectivity.

As for people not using Microsoft Teams, there are many free walkie-talkie apps you can download from your phone’s app store.

Zello Walkie-Talkie app creators say frontline workers aren’t the only ones who use their app. Workers in other fields – from taxi driving and construction, to the hotel industry, use it too.

The two-way radio app lets you communicate with more than 150 million users in 200 plus countries, as long as you have Internet.

You can also use it to send texts and pictures.

The Walkie-Talkie Communication app also lets you quickly and easily communicate with your friends. You just need to be on the same radio frequency.

It’s also push-to-talk, just like the Microsoft Teams version.

One user says “people from all over the world can talk to you,” and it’s similar to an old chat room, but with voices.

For more information on how to set up the walkie-talkie app in Microsoft Teams, go to Microsoft.com.