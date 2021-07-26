Talk Show host now pitches vaccine from hospital

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 now says his listeners should get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine’s brother, Mark Valentine, spoke at length on WWTN-FM in Nashville on Thursday about his brother’s condition.

Mark Valentine says his brother is in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen, but not on a ventilator.

Phil Valentine has had an afternoon talk radio show on the station for years. He previously advised listeners to get vaccinated only if they thought they would likely die from COVID-19.

Mark Valentine says his brother now regrets not being an advocate for vaccination.

For Immediate Release:

From Mark Valentine on behalf of the Valentine Family

7-22-21

“Phil contracted the Covid virus a little over a week ago & has since been hospitalized & is in very serious condition, suffering from Covid Pneumonia and the attendant side effects. He is in the hospital in the critical care unit breathing with assistance but is NOT on a ventilator. We’d ask that everyone please refrain from contacting him while he is in the hospital.

Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an “anti-vaxer” he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’, and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon.

Phil & his family would like for all of you to know that he loves ya’ll and appreciates your concern, thoughts & prayers more than you will ever know.

Please continue to pray for his recovery and PLEASE GO GET VACCINATED!”