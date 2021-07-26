Southeast Whitfield Fighting For More Wins

Southeast Whitfield elected not to play in a region last fall.

They’ll do the same again this season as the Raiders search to be more competitive.

Southeast gets the 30-in-30 preview.

Even though Southeast Whitfield snapped a 17 game losing streak last year, they still only won one game.

Said quarterback Brayden Miles:”We’re motivated to win more. Not just one game. We feel like we’re good enough to win a couple.”

Reporter:”What makes this team good enough to win a couple?”

Said Miles:”We’re getting a lot more people coming to workouts than usual and everybody wants to win.”

Said head coach Todd Murray:”That’s the plan. Just keep improving ever day and the wins will come as we improve.”

Said tight end Jose Herrera:”I feel like this season we are making progress. We’re going to show teams. I mean we showed them out here in camp that we improved way more from last year. They saw that, and they are going to see it in the regular season.”

The Raiders will also see a new defensive look.

Said Murray:”We went to a three man front. It’s a lot easier. You don’t have to read as much, so we’re flying around just trying to get to the ball.”

If you’re flying around, you got to have wings.

The Raiders will keep running the Wing T on offense.

Reporter:”How do you think the Wing ‘T’ is going to help you guys be successful this year?”

Said Miles:”I think we’re pretty big on the line. So just being a run heavy offense, I think it should work pretty well.”

Maybe the Raiders can draw inspiration from their school’s soccer team, which won a state title last spring.

Said Miles:”It motivates us because just seeing them win and how happy they are and how the school rallied behind them.”

Said Herrera:”Yeah it motivates us to work hard and also be talked around school.”