Southeast Whitfield Fighting For More Wins

By
Rick Nyman
-
0
7

Southeast Whitfield elected not to play in a region last fall.
They’ll do the same again this season as the Raiders search to be more competitive.
Southeast gets the 30-in-30 preview.

Even though Southeast Whitfield snapped a 17 game losing streak last year, they still only won one game.
Said quarterback Brayden Miles:”We’re motivated to win more. Not just one game. We feel like we’re good enough to win a couple.”
Reporter:”What makes this team good enough to win a couple?”
Said Miles:”We’re getting a lot more people coming to workouts than usual and everybody wants to win.”
Said head coach Todd Murray:”That’s the plan. Just keep improving ever day and the wins will come as we improve.”
Said tight end Jose Herrera:”I feel like this season we are making progress. We’re going to show teams. I mean we showed them out here in camp that we improved way more from last year. They saw that, and they are going to see it in the regular season.”
The Raiders will also see a new defensive look.
Said Murray:”We went to a three man front. It’s a lot easier. You don’t have to read as much, so we’re flying around just trying to get to the ball.”
If you’re flying around, you got to have wings.
The Raiders will keep running the Wing T on offense.
Reporter:”How do you think the Wing ‘T’ is going to help you guys be successful this year?”
Said Miles:”I think we’re pretty big on the line. So just being a run heavy offense, I think it should work pretty well.”
Maybe the Raiders can draw inspiration from their school’s soccer team, which won a state title last spring.
Said Miles:”It motivates us because just seeing them win and how happy they are and how the school rallied behind them.”
Said Herrera:”Yeah it motivates us to work hard and also be talked around school.”

- Advertisement -
Previous articleBraves and Mets Split Double Header
mm
Rick Nyman
Rick Nyman grew up in Anniston, Alabama and attended the University of Alabama. His television career started at WJSU-TV in Anniston where he had the opportunity to cover SEC football with Alabama and Auburn. Anniston is just 20 minutes from the Talladega Speedway, so NASCAR was a big part of his sports coverage. Due to this he was able to interview Davey Allison, Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, and several other top-name NASCAR drivers. Rick's next television job was in Savannah, Georgia, where he covered basketball player Kwame Brown (now with the Washington Wizards), who later became the first ever high school player selected as the top pick in the NBA draft. He covered the PGA Tour's annual swing thru Hilton Head and also had the opportunity of covering the Atlanta Falcons Super Bowl appearance in 1999 in Miami. Rick especially enjoys all the atmosphere, tradition and drama of college football. He also likes profiling sports personalities and learning what drives them both on and off the field. If he's not covering sports, he's either watching Seinfield or David Letterman, playing golf, reading, or working out. What he enjoys about Chattanooga is the passion people have for sports. The mountainous region of Chattanooga reminds him of his hometown of Anniston, which also has big, beautiful trees and plenty of hills. You can contact Rick at rnyman@wdef.com.