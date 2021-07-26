Murray County plans for two quarterbacks to cure losing streak

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
25

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. (WDEF) — The Murray County Indians have been searching for success for five years. This year, they might have found the magic formula, with *two* experienced quarterbacks preparing to play.

“We all just want to win, and Murray hasn’t done that in a long time,” quarterback Tyson Leonard said.

- Advertisement -

Murray County has been overshadowed and overlooked for the last 15 years. The Cherokees are using that as motivation.

“I think it just pushes us harder because everybody behind us hasn’t done good,” running back Taylor Carrell said.

“The object is to keep improving, so I feel like we’re headed in that direction. We’re better today than we were yesterday, so that’s a good sign,” coach Chad Brewer said.

Murray lost most of their top talent to graduation, but thanks to the pandemic, this year’s starters already have valuable experience.

“Some of these younger guys got to play a lot on Friday nights because of quarantines and some of those seniors missing. So they’re really experienced players, so I feel like they’re ready,” Brewer said.

Murray’s hoping opposing defenses won’t be ready for their two quarterback plan.

“We want coaches to have to prepare for two different guys with two different skill sets and not just work on a certain set all week,” Brewer said.

“You plan for one quarterback and you might get the other. You might get a mixture of both. It’s great honestly because it’s like two different offenses almost,” fullback Cameron Hunter said.

“I think teams are going to have a hard time holding up with all of us or whatever because we can actually spread the field really fast,” quarterback Justice Knotts said.

“1999 was the last region championship. Our last trip to the playoffs was 2005. Our last winning season was 2016. So we’ve got a lot of work to do because that’s where we want to be,” Brewer said.

Previous articleBarons blast Lookouts again, 11-6
Next articleLady Red Wolves bring back second straight conference championship
mm
Angela Moryan
Angela joined the News 12 team in November of 2017 as the weekend sports anchor and reporter. Angela is a proud member of an Army family, which means she has hometowns all over the Eastern Seaboard. Most recently, she calls Peachtree City, Georgia, home, where she graduated from Trinity Christian School and spent her free time driving her purple golf cart. She then headed to Milledgeville, Georgia, to attend Georgia College and State University. A proud Bobcat, Angela graduated Summa Cum Laude with a BA in Mass Communication and represented her December 2016 class as one of three valedictorians. Angela comes to the Scenic City from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, where she worked at the NBC affiliate, WMBF News. Before the big move, she worked as Georgia College's Sports Information Assistant, which let her get paid to be the Bobcats' biggest fan. It all started in Savannah, Georgia, though, where she interned for SAV's number one station, WTOC. When she's not working, you can find Angela watching the New York Giants, Rangers or basically any other game that's on. She also loves traveling, hiking and exploring new places, all with her camera in hand. If you have any story ideas, big or small, feel free to reach out to her on Facebook and Twitter, or email her at amoryan@wdef.com."