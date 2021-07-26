Lady Red Wolves bring back second straight conference championship

By
Angela Moryan
-
0
13

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Lady Red Wolves went into last weekend’s conference title match as underdogs, and came out as champions. Back-to-back titles for the She Wolves, and they’re still celebrating.

The ladies showed off their trophy and signed autographs for fans during Saturday’s men’s match at CHI Memorial Stadium. The She Wolves won seven games, lost two, and tied two. Keeper Dani Krzyzaniak says this season was a little more inconsistent than last season. However, that didn’t stop the Lady Red Wolves from winning their final game in the WPSL.

“It feels unreal,” Krzyzaniak said. “Like I can’t even put it into words honestly. It’s been our goal since the beginning obviously, and just to bring it home was amazing.”

“Honestly, this is as good as it gets for me,” forward MacKenzie Smith said. “We’re really excited about it, and we’re just excited to keep building and moving forward and going into the new league and continuing the winning mentality.”

