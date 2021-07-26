East Hamilton Guard Darwin Randolph Signs Division One Scholarship to Campbell

Chattanooga-(WDEF-TV) East Hamilton guard Darwin Randolph signed a division one scholarship on Monday as he’s headed to Campbell University in North Carolina.
Randolph was the glue for the Hurricanes last year averaging 18 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists a game. He’d love to produce those numbers for the Campbell Camels.
Said Randolph:”Honestly this was my dream since I was a little kid. I was talking to my mom the other day, and as a freshman I wrote as a paper that I want to play Division one. So I’ve kind of been expecting it for awhile, but it’s just. It’s kind of surreal that it’s actually here that it’s actually possible.”
