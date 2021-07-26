COVID-19 cases continue to increase as vaccination rates lag behind

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF)- According to the Hamilton County Health Department, it is seeing its highest number of COVID cases since March. Infectious disease director Sherry Gregory said North Georgia is seeing a similar uptick.

“Just through the sheer number of changes that we have seen in our long-term care facility definitely indicates how well the vaccine is working,” said Gregory.

- Advertisement -

Gregory said fully vaccinated rates are at just 35 percent in her North Georgia counties and if that number doesn’t increase the number of COVID cases and hospitalization will increase due to the delta variant.

“Because the larger community has not gotten vaccinated we are seeing new variance, which puts us who are vaccinated at risk because it’s not as effective on the new variants,” said Gregory.

She said most kids are not age-eligible from the vaccine as schools will start up soon and she expects there will be an increased risk there.

“It’s very troublesome, it’s very concerning. So we are trying to work with our schools even though their stance is pretty much they’re not going to mandate anything,” said Gregory.