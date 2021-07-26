Chattanooga Mocs Picked to Win the SoCon Title

(gomocs.com) CHATTANOOGA—The Chattanooga Mocs are 7-time Southern Conference Champs. The league coaches and media association agree that an eighth is on the horizon though the local ball coach proceeds with caution.

“Last time I checked,” Coach Rusty Wright started. “They don’t give out trophies in July. We are excited about this team. It has the potential to be special, but there’s a lot of work to do to get there. That comes in practice and is applied each Saturday in the fall.

“I’d certainly rather talk about being first in November when is all said and done. This group can make that a reality.”

The Mocs received four of eight possible first-place votes on the coaches’ side (coaches cannot vote for their own team in the poll). Samford (2), VMI (2) and ETSU (1) got the other five ranking two through four, respectively. Furman is next in fifth followed by Mercer, The Citadel, Wofford and Western Carolina.

The media leads with Chattanooga taking the top spot on 18 of 30 ballots. VMI (6) is next with ETSU (3), Furman (1) and Samford (2) all tied for third while accounting for the remaining first-place tallies. Mercer comes in sixth with Wofford, The Citadel and Western Carolina rounding out the prognostications.

There are four Mocs picked to the first team offense and defense per the coaches. Reigning Jacobs Blocking Award winner Cole Strange and running back Ailym Ford rep one side of the ball with DL Devonnsha Maxwell and DB Brandon Dowdell on the other.

Second team offensive selections include offensive line stalwarts McClendon Curtis and Harrison Moon along with wide receiver Reginald Henderson. OLB Jay Person and DB Jerrell Lawson get nods on the second team defense. Curtis (Chattanooga), Moon (Signal Mountain) and Person (Cleveland) are all Chattanooga-area natives.

The Mocs are readying for the 2021 fall campaign. Home games await hosting Austin Peay, Western Carolina, ETSU, Furman and The Citadel. It opens on Thursday, Sept. 2, with a visit from the Governors. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

2021 Preseason Southern Conference Coaches Poll

Team (1st-place votes) Total 1. Chattanooga (4) 59 2. Samford (2) 52 3. VMI (2) 50 4. ETSU (1) 49 5. Furman 34 6. Mercer 29 7. The Citadel 22 8. Wofford 21 9. Western Carolina 8

2021 Preseason All-Southern Conference Football Teams

Offensive Player of the Year: Liam Welch, QB, Gr., Samford

Defensive Player of the Year: Stone Snyder, LB, Jr., VMI

2021 Preseason Southern Conference Media Poll