Braves and Mets Split Double Header

NEW YORK (AP) – Jeff McNeil laced his second go-ahead hit in two days Monday night, when his RBI double in the fifth inning sent the New York Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Atlanta Braves and a doubleheader split. Kyle Muller threw five sharp innings to earn his second big league victory in the opener, a 2-0 win for the Braves. Under pandemic rules, each game was shortened to seven innings. The Mets have split nine of their 11 doubleheaders this season and swept the other two. The loss in the nightcap left the third-place Braves five games behind the NL East-leading Mets.

